Previous
Next
I see you... by jackies365
Photo 1287

I see you...

I can hardly sneak in a candid shot on this guy he's so hyper aware of everything going on in the room. I love him to bits even with mango and all kinds of other foods stuck on his face.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
352% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise