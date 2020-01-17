Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1288
macro onion 1
another Joanie Simon practice...using macro in food photography...
when I take multiple shots I like each one for a different reason. I thought this was more interesting but the other filled the frame which is appealing also (no layer joke intended)
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
2798
photos
130
followers
72
following
352% complete
View this month »
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
Latest from all albums
404
405
246
858
1286
1287
859
1288
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th January 2020 8:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
macro
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close