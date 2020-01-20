Previous
my little chickadee by jackies365
my little chickadee

finally got one feeder up and first time I could even get out to try for a capture. not for lack of birds though. it has been loaded and emptied lots of times...the cat is enjoying watching them through the window.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

jackie edwards

@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
