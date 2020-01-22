Previous
Next
quilts and light by jackies365
Photo 1292

quilts and light

my mom and 2 sisters are quilters. sometimes they make their own other times they team up and work on them all together. I am the recipient of quite a few. it's a privilege. I am so appreciative.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
353% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise