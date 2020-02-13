Previous
I will read them here or there I will read books everywhere! by jackies365
Photo 1309

I will read them here or there I will read books everywhere!

my little guy has been sick...daycare stuff...on the days I watch him we read book after book...lately he wants to read each one multiple times...when you are sick that is an ok nice quiet activity.
jackie edwards

