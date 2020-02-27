Previous
Next
capturing him... by jackies365
Photo 1321

capturing him...

certain things Brooks does are so much him like this foot up under his highchair tray, how he picks up his food with his pointer finger first and slides the food to the other fingers, how he bows his head when he is sad to see you leave...
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
361% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise