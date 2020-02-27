Sign up
Photo 1321
capturing him...
certain things Brooks does are so much him like this foot up under his highchair tray, how he picks up his food with his pointer finger first and slides the food to the other fingers, how he bows his head when he is sad to see you leave...
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
NIKON D750
27th February 2020 11:38am
Tags
toddler
,
boy
,
foot
,
grandson
