Derek by jackies365
Photo 1329

Derek

#35 fishing in the very cold waters of Lake Michigan...caught two very large whitefish which he kindly explained about to us. also told us about how the water moves in the channel from the large lake to the small one. very interesting!
7th March 2020

jackie edwards

@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
364% complete

