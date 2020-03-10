Previous
from midtown to downtown by jackies365
Photo 1331

from midtown to downtown

another shot, well actually several, at the Ventosa technique for the challenge:
http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43258/new-technique-challenge-multiple-exposure-ventosa-technique
best on black to see the downtown detail!
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

jackie edwards

