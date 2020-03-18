Previous
Next
I'll light the fire while you place the flowers in the vase you bought today... by jackies365
Photo 1336

I'll light the fire while you place the flowers in the vase you bought today...

kind of fitting...everyone will be spending more time in their houses...
they shut down my husband's plant today...for two weeks, he retires March 31...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fm-q0ELuk1A
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
366% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise