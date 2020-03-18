Sign up
Photo 1336
I'll light the fire while you place the flowers in the vase you bought today...
kind of fitting...everyone will be spending more time in their houses...
they shut down my husband's plant today...for two weeks, he retires March 31...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fm-q0ELuk1A
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
2863
photos
128
followers
75
following
366% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th March 2020 2:56pm
Tags
flowers
