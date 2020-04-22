Sign up
Photo 1367
prompted and inspired by...
Mango Street on YouTube had a challenge to do this kind of composite...never got around to it but when Graeme put up his it inspired me to do one. finished making 100 isolation gowns so taking a bit of time to do things like this.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd April 2020 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
jackie edwards
ace
@graemestevens
not quite the caliber of yours but I tried!
April 22nd, 2020
Joe Ciras
It's been a while since I did a composite photo. Nice job.
April 22nd, 2020
kali
ace
i get the feeling of you pacing the floor!
April 22nd, 2020
