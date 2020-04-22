Previous
prompted and inspired by... by jackies365
Photo 1367

prompted and inspired by...

Mango Street on YouTube had a challenge to do this kind of composite...never got around to it but when Graeme put up his it inspired me to do one. finished making 100 isolation gowns so taking a bit of time to do things like this.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

jackie edwards

@graemestevens not quite the caliber of yours but I tried!
April 22nd, 2020  
Joe Ciras
It's been a while since I did a composite photo. Nice job.
April 22nd, 2020  
kali ace
i get the feeling of you pacing the floor!
April 22nd, 2020  
