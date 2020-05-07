in sync

I wonder if it is telling that a relationship will do well if the couple's footsteps are in sync...

I photographed these two lovely people today who are engaged. A June wedding is planned with a change of venue for the obvious reason. It will be held at his home which has beautiful surroundings and the guest list has been narrowed from 65 to 25. The bride is part of my extended family and asked me to take photos of the wedding as well. He is in his 80's and she is in her 70's. This isn't one to be postponed. They are happy with the new arrangements and just ready to be married. It is a beautiful late in life love story!

