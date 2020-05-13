Sign up
Photo 1386
Frontline fly over
Michigan National Guard did a tribute fly over today for frontline workers. We went to the hospital where my niece works to see it and to see if we could see her...she was inside taking care of her patients...of course. 💗
13th May 2020
13th May 20
jackie edwards
kc135
