Previous
Next
Frontline fly over by jackies365
Photo 1386

Frontline fly over

Michigan National Guard did a tribute fly over today for frontline workers. We went to the hospital where my niece works to see it and to see if we could see her...she was inside taking care of her patients...of course. 💗
13th May 2020 13th May 20

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
379% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise