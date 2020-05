just add water...

after horrible rains that have caused two dams in one of our cities to burst we finally had a dry day. many parks are flooded. this one I visit for the redbuds in bloom in the spring. there are so many that it is a beautiful sight to drive through. this particular grove is quite old in comparison to many of the trees. this is what I was hoping to find when I visited. it certainly didn't disappoint. the blooms had dropped on top of the flooded ground making a gorgeous pink carpet.