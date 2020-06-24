Previous
curly garlic scape 1 by jackies365
Photo 1415

curly garlic scape 1

this fascinating plant was given to me by my sister-in-law. it was really only a bunch of green leaves that smelled of garlic. then this happened. two more versions in my other albums.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

jackie edwards

amyK ace
Nice pastel and minimalism
June 25th, 2020  
