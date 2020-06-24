Sign up
Photo 1415
curly garlic scape 1
this fascinating plant was given to me by my sister-in-law. it was really only a bunch of green leaves that smelled of garlic. then this happened. two more versions in my other albums.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
2998
photos
133
followers
82
following
387% complete
View this month »
amyK
ace
Nice pastel and minimalism
June 25th, 2020
