Photo 1416
haircut day...
desperately needed a haircut however it is difficult to hit a moving target...
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
jackie edwards
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th June 2020 5:10pm
Privacy
amyK
Priceless
June 26th, 2020
