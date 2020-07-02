Sign up
shiner
got his first shiner. fell from the bed...climbs on everything...fortunately not on my watch...I don't think I could have taken it. I'm sure he will get hurt when I am watching him one day but I pray that it won't happen ever.
2nd July 2020
