shiner by jackies365
Photo 1421

shiner

got his first shiner. fell from the bed...climbs on everything...fortunately not on my watch...I don't think I could have taken it. I'm sure he will get hurt when I am watching him one day but I pray that it won't happen ever.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
389% complete

