there was no sun... by jackies365
Photo 1466

there was no sun...

it was too wet to play...
supposed to go out to a state park today however the weather in Michigan took a rainy, thundery turn so just went to a community garden (planted in our local cemetery) to shoot some of the plants and flowers there.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2019 now...one of my years is totally complete.
401% complete

KWind ace
Gorgeous!
August 29th, 2020  
