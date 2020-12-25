Previous
I didn't even know... by jackies365
Photo 1570

I didn't even know...

we got snow Christmas morning. I had no idea it was coming. did my best to stay away from screens during the time spent with family. good decision.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

jackie edwards

@jackies365
