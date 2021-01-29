architecture detroit

shooting off the top of the parking deck of the TCF Center, formerly known as COBO Hall. Housed the world famous North American International Auto Show as well as hundreds of other events like Comicon and Big Time Wrestling. now it's housing the Pope Francis Center where I volunteer. we serve breakfast and lunch 5 days a week to a struggling population in Detroit. We have laundry, showers and a storeroom full of clothes, hats, gloves, shoes, toiletries and the like for those in need. because of covid and the size of the original center it became impossible with the cold weather to have people in the old building. after a summer of serving outside with a tent set-up in the parking lot of the law school next door, TCF graciously opened their doors for the Center. so very grateful!

anyway, I like that the repeating shapes in the architecture ae echoed in different eras of construction!