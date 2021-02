conservatory

this is the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Cinservatory. It is located on Belle Isle, an island in the Detroit River between Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario. Connected by a bridge to Detroit it is a state park with lots to see and do! unfortunately the conservatory is closed due to the virus. it still makes for a beautiful subject from the outside all seasons of the year! it is very cold right now in Michigan and the river makes it even more so!