peeking in by jackies365
Photo 1632

peeking in

the historic schoolhouse in town. hasn't seen any students this year...will there be field trips once again? I hope so.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

jackie edwards

@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
CAT Carter19 ace
This has such a pleasing soft and dreamlike feel
March 4th, 2021  
