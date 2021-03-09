Previous
Next
light, form, color by jackies365
Photo 1637

light, form, color

taking an online course on modern art. after shooting some geese on the lake (photographing, but of course you understand) I came in the house and got the bright idea to reduce some things to light form and color. already quite late in the day so there isn't much color and I can't really say if it's reduced. does the mind tell me what this is because of previous experiences? if these were separated would it be less recognizable? maybe I will play more. we will see. I've taken myself off of facebook for a week so I am using my time wisely lol. anyway, loving all the vibrant colors for march everyone!
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
448% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Interesting
March 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise