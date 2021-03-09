light, form, color

taking an online course on modern art. after shooting some geese on the lake (photographing, but of course you understand) I came in the house and got the bright idea to reduce some things to light form and color. already quite late in the day so there isn't much color and I can't really say if it's reduced. does the mind tell me what this is because of previous experiences? if these were separated would it be less recognizable? maybe I will play more. we will see. I've taken myself off of facebook for a week so I am using my time wisely lol. anyway, loving all the vibrant colors for march everyone!