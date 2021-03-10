Sign up
south
south
another blur to light shape and color. I guess I should have titled the other north... ; )
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
0
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
3364
photos
146
followers
87
following
448% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
10th March 2021 3:41pm
