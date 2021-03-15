wwm 2021

world wide minute 2021 is now in the books for michigan. the theme was tourist in your own town this year. this is the center of our town. at 5:47 everyone is going home for dinner I suppose. I didn't plan on shooting a long exposure so the clarity isn't great. it just occurred to me that with the bleakness of this late winter/early spring day, this needed something. if it were summer there would be flowers and flags! the other thing I hadn't planned on is that whoever is tasked with changing the town clock over from daylight saving time hasn't done their job yet lol. the clock actually reads 4:47...oh well.