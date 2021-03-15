Previous
world wide minute 2021 is now in the books for michigan. the theme was tourist in your own town this year. this is the center of our town. at 5:47 everyone is going home for dinner I suppose. I didn't plan on shooting a long exposure so the clarity isn't great. it just occurred to me that with the bleakness of this late winter/early spring day, this needed something. if it were summer there would be flowers and flags! the other thing I hadn't planned on is that whoever is tasked with changing the town clock over from daylight saving time hasn't done their job yet lol. the clock actually reads 4:47...oh well.
