Photo 1734
lots of rains so we need umbrellas
after a drought we've had so much rain, people have flooded, even the highways were shut down with all the water they filled up with. so much property loss and repair to be done. in the meantime, mushrooms are popping up all over the lawn.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
0
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
3512
photos
145
followers
86
following
