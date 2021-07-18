Sign up
Photo 1748
light stalking
my collection is growing. I now own three photography books...
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
3527
photos
144
followers
86
following
Sharon Lee
ace
nice composition
July 19th, 2021
