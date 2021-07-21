Sign up
Photo 1749
Elsie Jane
My granddaughter...born yesterday.. perfect ..tiny...just like her mom was.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
2
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
3528
photos
144
followers
86
following
479% complete
Milanie
ace
Congratulations, Grandma - she's adorable!
July 22nd, 2021
kali
ace
darling
July 22nd, 2021
