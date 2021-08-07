Previous
Next
heart rock by jackies365
Photo 1762

heart rock

My sister always found heart shaped rocks...seem to find them frequently too nowadays 🙂♥️
Kodak b&w film
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
482% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
nice tones its like sepia
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise