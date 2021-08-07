Sign up
Photo 1762
heart rock
My sister always found heart shaped rocks...seem to find them frequently too nowadays 🙂♥️
Kodak b&w film
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
1
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
3550
photos
141
followers
83
following
482% complete
Tags
analog-august-2021
kali
ace
nice tones its like sepia
August 7th, 2021
