Photo 1773
dahlia
til there are no more.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
2
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
3572
photos
140
followers
85
following
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd August 2021 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
kali
ace
i have planted dahlia seeds today
August 24th, 2021
amyK
ace
I love this…so striking
August 24th, 2021
