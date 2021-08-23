Previous
dahlia by jackies365
Photo 1773

dahlia

til there are no more.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

jackie edwards

@jackies365
i have planted dahlia seeds today
August 24th, 2021  
I love this…so striking
August 24th, 2021  
