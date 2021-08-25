mom

annie leibovitz says photograph your family. that's what's important. as I was leaving mom's today, she was getting into her routine for lunch. a bit of computer time with her lunch on her desk. she looked cute with her dark rimmed glasses (which I don't think do much good anymore as she has macular degeneration) looking at her over-magnified screen, checking her facebook and playing games. I think she's given up reading e mails as they are too wordy. remnants of her life surround her. the walker, a stool to put up her feet if necessary a photo on the wall of my dad. bits and pieces of her almost 98 years. she might not like that I took this but then again she has acquiesced to my picture taking as of late. I'm crying. I could use a tissue from her little box...or maybe a couple of pieces of the toilet paper on the desk...I'm guessing it was being moved from one place to another in her little walker pouch where she carries things and something else took it's place. it will reach it's final destination. she's quite tidy about everything. the toilet paper would be the thing she wouldn't like about the photo ; ) love you mom.