Photo 1825
all toddler
going to look at Christmas decorations has become a favorite pastime for him. before it was Halloween decorations. he is such a happy kid.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
0
0
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
3655
photos
133
followers
84
following
