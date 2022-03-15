Previous
world wide minute 2022 by jackies365
Photo 1893

world wide minute 2022

theme a love letter to Ukraine. I'm not much for writing but I painted my prayer for peace in their nation. a rather sad theme this year.
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

jackie edwards

amyK ace
Nice painting; nice still life and tribute
March 16th, 2022  
