Photo 1893
world wide minute 2022
theme a love letter to Ukraine. I'm not much for writing but I painted my prayer for peace in their nation. a rather sad theme this year.
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
1
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
3748
photos
134
followers
87
following
518% complete
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
1887
1107
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th March 2022 5:44pm
Tags
wwm2022
amyK
ace
Nice painting; nice still life and tribute
March 16th, 2022
