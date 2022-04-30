Sign up
Photo 1928
on the walk
did a 5k today for breast cancer fundraising. got through most of it but since I need my knee replaced it's a bit too far for me to go. on the return leg walking through the wooded area my cousin (a survivor!) spotted this neat knot.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
2
2
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
30th April 2022 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Terri
ace
Good for you being out there for this great cause. Very interesting knot and textures.
May 1st, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Seriously,am so Sorry to hear ‘bout the knee issue but can’t help not to tell this cool image reminds me of hemorrhoids,lol!- Jackie,am just kidding,just kidding❤️🥰❤️
May 1st, 2022
