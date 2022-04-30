Previous
on the walk by jackies365
on the walk

did a 5k today for breast cancer fundraising. got through most of it but since I need my knee replaced it's a bit too far for me to go. on the return leg walking through the wooded area my cousin (a survivor!) spotted this neat knot.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

jackie edwards

@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
Terri ace
Good for you being out there for this great cause. Very interesting knot and textures.
May 1st, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Seriously,am so Sorry to hear ‘bout the knee issue but can’t help not to tell this cool image reminds me of hemorrhoids,lol!- Jackie,am just kidding,just kidding❤️🥰❤️
May 1st, 2022  
