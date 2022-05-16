Previous
we won't ever forget by jackies365
we won't ever forget

My sister's birthday. She would have been 72...she will never age beyond 57... several years younger than I am now... it's such a strange reality. Miss her everyday.
jackie edwards

2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
Julie Duncan ace
A beautiful tribute! ❤️
