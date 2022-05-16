Sign up
Photo 1940
we won't ever forget
My sister's birthday. She would have been 72...she will never age beyond 57... several years younger than I am now... it's such a strange reality. Miss her everyday.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
1
2
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
3815
photos
131
followers
86
following
531% complete
1940
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th May 2022 10:36am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Julie Duncan
ace
A beautiful tribute! ❤️
May 17th, 2022
