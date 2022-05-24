Previous
Next
transplant by jackies365
Photo 1946

transplant

this vinca was too close to the ground and under bushes to get down to photograph so I relocated it for the photo to a nicely lit little weeping tree we have that was bathed in late day sun! lensbaby sweet 35
24th May 2022 24th May 22

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
533% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise