reverse freelensing by jackies365
reverse freelensing

don't know much about it but the basics. backwards lens moved around a bit. I'm guessing I need more practice : )
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sounds double-Dutch to me , but I like what I see !! - Beautiful soft colours and dreamy !
June 21st, 2022  
