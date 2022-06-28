wrong lens

grabbed what I thought was my 35mm for my d750. it was my 10-20mm for my d7100. at 20mm I don't get a lot of vignetting but actually liked the 10mm shot better and cropped a bit to get rid of the vignette. this is a large part of my mom's day now. even though we try to keep her busy, even simple things take a lot out of her. today was a visit to the dentist which is a lot. after her nap we still managed to do some crafting (birdhouse painting) and do her nails in red white and blue for the holiday.