Photo 2000
end of the line
lots of great clouds lately...typical of Michigan in late summer.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
2
3
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
3904
photos
131
followers
86
following
2000
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th July 2022 7:03pm
Lesley
ace
Very lovely light
July 30th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Love the composition and the tones!
July 30th, 2022
