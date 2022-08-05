Previous
bombshell by jackies365
Photo 2005

bombshell

my mom was quite the bombshell when she was young...even though it was WWII she was dressed beautifully in all of her old photos. my dad too, when not working was in sharply creased dress pants and a button down shirt.
lensbaby sweet 35 optic
jackie edwards

