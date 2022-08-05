Sign up
Photo 2005
bombshell
my mom was quite the bombshell when she was young...even though it was WWII she was dressed beautifully in all of her old photos. my dad too, when not working was in sharply creased dress pants and a button down shirt.
lensbaby sweet 35 optic
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
