Photo 2015
dahlia on black
another of my neighbor's dahlias : )
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
3926
photos
128
followers
83
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st August 2022 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
