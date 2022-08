more wheels

even though it is usually a car cruise night in town these bikes made an appearance. my husband is particularly fond of these kinds of bikes though his riding days are over. my photo game wasn't perfect tonight. after a long week of childcare and mom care I was tired, disinterested and hot. I haven't been shooting much so I really wanted to get in some camera time, it just wasn't the optimal day for it. trying to comment but sorry it's getting harder at the moment.