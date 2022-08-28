Previous
a beautiful hot day for one of the final big cruise days of the season. focusing on a moving object with a lensbaby is not easy. fortunately the cruise doesn't move terrifically fast. these cars are babied quite a bit.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Call me Joe ace
Tried my “ baby” for a walk today ,all shots were a mess ..deleted everything and bury the lensbaby back to the grave😵‍💫love those vintage cars❤️⭐️
August 30th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
@joemuli one thing I found with Lensbaby is practice and you still don't know what you'll get😂😂😂
August 30th, 2022  
