Photo 2021
still life with sunflowers
a gift from my friend who hosted the cruise party. her neighbor grows 10 acres of sunflowers for oil.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
1
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
3933
photos
128
followers
82
following
Call me Joe
ace
He’s so cute❤️⭐️
August 30th, 2022
