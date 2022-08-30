Sign up
Photo 2022
mom
after a bit of time in her new residence I finally took a photo of my mom. she is much thinner than before. she is trying to assimilate into the place but I know she isn't really very happy.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
1
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
3936
photos
128
followers
82
following
554% complete
Call me Joe
ace
A charming lady— 🌻
life is crazy: when we’re young our parents leave us with baby sitters,when we get old, our children leaves us with caretakers … 😢❤️
September 2nd, 2022
