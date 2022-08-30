Previous
mom by jackies365
Photo 2022

mom

after a bit of time in her new residence I finally took a photo of my mom. she is much thinner than before. she is trying to assimilate into the place but I know she isn't really very happy.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

jackie edwards

Call me Joe ace
A charming lady— 🌻
life is crazy: when we’re young our parents leave us with baby sitters,when we get old, our children leaves us with caretakers … 😢❤️
September 2nd, 2022  
