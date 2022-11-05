Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2070
minimal
not the literal minimal photo but we have 45 mile an hour winds so indoor was it for photos. minimal color, minimal ingredients. ramen, mushrooms, broth that's it. lunch owo-5
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4003
photos
126
followers
81
following
567% complete
View this month »
2063
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
Latest from all albums
1159
2066
2067
2068
2069
485
1160
2070
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th November 2022 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-5
summerfield
ace
perfect for a magazine advert. aces!
November 5th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Ooh isn't that such a lovely delicious scene?! Hope you stay safe
November 5th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice composition Jackie
November 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close