minimal by jackies365
Photo 2070

minimal

not the literal minimal photo but we have 45 mile an hour winds so indoor was it for photos. minimal color, minimal ingredients. ramen, mushrooms, broth that's it. lunch owo-5
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
summerfield ace
perfect for a magazine advert. aces!
November 5th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Ooh isn't that such a lovely delicious scene?! Hope you stay safe
November 5th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice composition Jackie
November 5th, 2022  
