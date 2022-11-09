Previous
stars and stripes and stars by jackies365
Photo 2073

stars and stripes and stars

hoping to see some meteors later on but there was still too much light from the almost full moon and house lights and such. will try later on but may have missed my chance. anyway the stars in the background made this a fun shot!
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

jackie edwards

@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
November 10th, 2022  
kali ace
i thought the flag was on fire!
November 10th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Looks especially nice against black
November 10th, 2022  
