Photo 2073
stars and stripes and stars
hoping to see some meteors later on but there was still too much light from the almost full moon and house lights and such. will try later on but may have missed my chance. anyway the stars in the background made this a fun shot!
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
3
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4006
photos
126
followers
81
following
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th November 2022 8:15pm
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
November 10th, 2022
kali
ace
i thought the flag was on fire!
November 10th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Looks especially nice against black
November 10th, 2022
