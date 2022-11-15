Previous
Next
bridal bouquet by jackies365
Photo 2077

bridal bouquet

glad I made a quick left and jumped out of the car in the little park to find these milkweed pods still expelling their seeds. driving home tonight I am sure they are covered in snow now.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
569% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great DOF and bokeh!
November 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise