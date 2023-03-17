Sign up
Photo 2114
abstract tissue paper
watching lots of videos during rehab period. this one used crumpled tissue paper for macro photography. laid over my light pad. could be done near a window. flash was a bit too strong.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
