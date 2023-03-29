Previous
a week full of celebrations by jackies365
a week full of celebrations

three birthdays, two showers (one baby, one wedding) dinner out with friends. I am trying to keep up but stamina is still a bit shy of what it was pre-surgery. all in all a great week though!
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

jackie edwards

