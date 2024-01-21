Sign up
Photo 2281
lensbaby rose
sweet 35 optic. thanks for the comments and favs. shooting but having trouble processing photos. lacking confidence in my skills as of late.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
2
1
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
4271
photos
118
followers
77
following
624% complete
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2278
1211
2279
489
1212
2280
2281
27
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st January 2024 4:09pm
Mallory
ace
Simply stunning
January 25th, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
Well, I see no problems here! I can almost smell this lovely rose! ❤️
January 25th, 2024
